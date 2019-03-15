

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), a defense, security and aerospace company, announced Friday that its unit QinetiQ North America or QNA has won the competition for the U.S. Army's Common Robotic System-Individual or CRS(I)program. The seven-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity or IDIQ contract, valued up to $164 million is for the delivery of small ground robots.



The deal includes a Low Rate Initial Production or LRIP phase worth approximately $20 million over one-to-two years, followed by a series of annual production releases. QNA has been awarded a $4 million initial order as part of the LRIP phase.



On Thursday, responding to a commentary in the press, the company had confirmed that it has been successful in winning the contract for the CRS-I program for the United States Army. QinetiQ then said it would release a fuller statement once customer formalities have been concluded.



The company now said the CRS(I) robot is designed to be back-packable and is equipped with advanced sensors and mission modules for dismounted forces to enhance mission capabilities.



CRS(I) features an interoperability profile compatible open architecture to support a variety of payloads and missions to detect, identify, and counter hazards.



