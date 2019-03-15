

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 13.9 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 30 December 2018 compared to 28.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.41 pence compared to 6.65 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 53.2 million pounds, down from 57.8 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 14.63 pence compared to 16.58 pence.



Fiscal 2018 total revenues were up 1% to 686 million pounds, with like-for-like sales for the 52 weeks ended 30 December 2018 down 2%, for the fiscal year period.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 1.47 pence, reflecting the Board's policy of paying a dividend covered two times by adjusted profit after tax.



The Group stated that its current trading is in line with its expectations with like-for-like sales up 2.8% for the ten weeks to 10 March 2019.



