

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Values Plc. (FEV.L) reported that its net loss on ordinary activities after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2018 was 49.73 million pounds or 12.02 pence per share, compared to net return of 172.31 million pounds or 41.50 pence per share last year.



Net loss on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation was 46.23 million pounds, compared to net return of 174.46 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board recommends a final dividend of 6.28 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 for approval by shareholders at the AGM on 13 May 2019. The dividend will be payable on 17 May 2019 to those shareholders who appear on the share register at close of business on 29 March 2019. 1.79 pence per share of the recommended dividend represents the increased revenue generated from the change in the allocation of the management fees and finance costs as mentioned above. If this element is excluded, the underlying 4.49 pence represents an increase of 3.2 per cent year on year.



