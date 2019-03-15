

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ld (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported that, in February 2019, the Group passenger traffic, measured by revenue passenger kilometers, recorded a year-on-year increase of 7.8%. Passenger capacity, measured by available seat kilometers, improved 6.1% from prior year. For the month of February, passenger load factor was 84.0%, up 1.3 percentage points from previous year. The passenger load factor for domestic, international and regional routes increased by 1.3, 1.4 and 2.9 percentage points year-on-year respectively.



In February 2019, the Group introduced three aircraft, including one A350, one A320, one B737MAX aircraft, and retired one A320 aircraft. As at the end of February 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 673 aircraft, including 279 self-owned aircraft, 191 aircraft under finance lease and 203 aircraft under operating lease.



