

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European car sales decreased for a sixth month in a row in February, despite recovery in some major markets such as Germany, figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, showed on Friday.



New car registrations fell 1 percent year-on-year following a 4.6 percent slump in January. Car sales have been decreasing since September, when they plunged 23.5 percent.



Following months of decline, car sales grew 2.7 percent in Germany, 2.1 percent in France and 1.4 percent in the United Kingdom.



Meanwhile, registrations continued to drop in Spain, down 8.8 percent, and Italy, down 2.4 percent, for a sixth consecutive month.



During the January to February period, new car registrations decreased 2.9 percent from a year ago, with Spain and Italy showing sharp declines.



