

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday as Brexit-related worries eased and investors remained hopeful for a U.S.-China trade deal.



Investors ignored comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that he is in 'no rush' to complete a trade deal with China.



In economic releases, the Bank of France trimmed its 2019 growth forecast to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent in December, but voiced confidence that French growth will overtake the euro area growth in the year.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 17 points or 0.33 percent at 5,367 in opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent on Thursday.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were trading mixed after industry data showed European car sales decreased for a sixth month in a row in February, despite recovery in some major markets such as Germany.



New car registrations fell 1 percent year-on-year following a 4.6 percent slump in January.



