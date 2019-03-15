

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after British MPs overwhelmingly voted to delay Brexit.



The British pound drifted lower against the dollar and euro after lawmakers voted to postpone the country's departure from the European Union, giving Prime Minister Theresa May some breathing space.



Investors also remained hopeful for a U.S.-China trade deal despite reports of a likely delay in U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 31 points or 0.43 percent at 7,216 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Thursday.



Restaurant Group soared 8.4 percent. After posting a fall in annual profit, the company said its controversial takeover of Wagamama would prove 'transformative'.



British pub operator JD Wetherspoon gained 1 percent despite posting lower first-half profit on higher costs.



Berkeley Group Holdings advanced 1.6 percent. The builder of homes, neighborhoods and communities, said its trading environment remains consistent with that experienced over the last two years.



