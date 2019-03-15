

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) announced the company's Executive Board is optimistic about the current year. The revenue and earnings are again expected to undergo very significant growth. The EBT margin is expected to reach at least the prior-year level, the company said.



'In view of the developments in the first few weeks of the current fiscal year, we are confident that we will achieve our ambitious growth targets for 2019 despite the increased uncertainty and economic worries,' said Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG.



The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board proposed to raise the dividend for the fiscal year 2018 to 1.00 euros from 0.90 euros.



