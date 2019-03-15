

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales grew at the slowest pace in ten months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in January following a 2.4 percent rise in December.



The pace of growth was slowest since March last year, when retail sales rose 1.5 percent.



Clothing sales fell the most in January, down 5.0 percent in January, and non-food sales edged down 0.1 percent. Food sales grew 1.5 percent.



Online sales rose 15.8 percent in January compared to the corresponding month previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX