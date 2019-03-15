

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group said it handed 724,400 vehicles in February 2019 to customers throughout the world, corresponding to a fall of 1.8 percent compared with February 2018.



This was the case in the regions of Western Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific. In the largest single market of China, deliveries fell significantly compared with the previous year (-7.4 percent), but the Group still performed better than the overall market, which remained weak.



In 2019, the brands of the Volkswagen Group will launch over 90 new models.



In Europe, the brands of the Volkswagen Group delivered a total of 334,400 vehicles in February 2019, 1.1 percent up on the same month last year.



In North America, deliveries fell by 5.8 percent to 65,200 vehicles. In the USA , the Group recorded 44,400 deliveries, a drop of 5.1 percent compared with the same month of the previous year. In Mexico, the overall economic situation remained tense but the fall in deliveries, at 6.7 percent, was lower than in the preceding months. 14,500 vehicles were delivered.



In South America, the Volkswagen Group handed a total of 40,400 vehicles over to customers, recording strong growth of 34.3 percent compared with February 2018.



In the Asia-Pacific region, the Volkswagen Group delivered 257,100 vehicles, corresponding to a fall of 7.3 percent compared with February 2018. In the most important single market, China, the Group was unable to avoid the general shrinkage in the market but still gained market shares. 234,400 customers in China took delivery of a new vehicle from a Group brand, some 7.4 percent fewer than in February 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX