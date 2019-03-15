

JOLTS Report and Fed's Industrial Production Report are the major focus on Friday.



The initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the green.



Asian shares closed mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 140.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 13.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 44.50 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Thursday mixed. The Dow inched up 7.05 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,709.94, the Nasdaq dipped 12.50 points or 0.2 percent to 7,630.91 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.44 points or 0.1 percent to 2.808.48.



On the economic front, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 10.0 versus 8.8 in the prior month.



Fed's Industrial Production report for February will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.4 percent, while it declined 0.6 percent in the previous month. Capacity Utilization Rate is projected to be 78.5 percent, compared to 78.2 percent in the prior month.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for March will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 95.2, up from 93.8 in the prior month.



Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 7.200 million, slightly down from 7.335 million in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count were 1216 and the U.S. Rig Count were 1027.



Treasury International Capital Data for January will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Foreign Demand for Long-Term U.S. Securities were down $48.3 billion.



Asian shares finished broadly higher on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 31.07 points or 1 percent to 3,021.75. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 160.87 points or 0.6 percent to 29,012.26.



Japanese shares advanced to end two days of declines. The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 163.83 points or 0.8 percent to 21,450.85 after the Bank of Japan left its monetary stimulus program unchanged. The broader Topix closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,602.63.



Australian markets ended marginally lower in thin trading, dragged down by financials and mining companies. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged down 4.40 points or 0.1 percent to 6,175.20.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 50.23 points 0.94 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 104.71 points or 0.90 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 43.52 points or 0.61 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 2.88 points or 0.03 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.20 percent.



