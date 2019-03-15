

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG reported that its operating profit for 2018 grew by around 4% to 4.3 billion euros, and sales revenue increased by 10% to 25.8 billion euros. The operating return on sales was 16.6%.



In 2018, the company delivered 256,255 vehicles to customers, representing a 4% increase on the previous year. The workforce grew around 9%, to 32,325 employees.



Porsche said it will be investing around 15 billion euros in new products in the period up to 2023.



Porsche expects increased deliveries in 2019, as well as a slight rise in sales revenue.



'Our products create the foundation for a successful financial year. In particular in 2019, we will have the new generation of the 911 being launched in all markets worldwide; further model derivatives of the 718 and Cayenne; and the launch of the Taycan,' said CFO Meschke.



