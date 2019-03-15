

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced the company expects first-quarter of 2019 earnings to be in the range of $1.45 to $1.50 per diluted share. The range is an increase compared to to first quarter of 2018 earnings of $1.10 per diluted share. The company noted that its prior year quarter results included an expense of $21.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, related to the write off of deferred tax assets due to the change in the tax status of a subsidiary.



Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the U.S. and Canada.



