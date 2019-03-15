

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation rose in February after slowing in the previous month, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.



Wholesale price inflation rose to 1.6 percent in February from 1.1 percent in February.



The wholesale price was influenced by price increase in wholesalers of cereals, raw tobacco, seeds and animal feed products by 16.5 percent versus a 0.5 percent decline in January.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in February, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.



The latest increase was the biggest in four months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX