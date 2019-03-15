

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased slightly in February to its lowest level in February, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.8 percent rise in January.



The latest inflation rate was the weakest since December 2016, when the price growth was 1.4 percent.



The slowdown in inflation in February was largely driven by sharp decline in clothing prices and air fares.



Meanwhile, cost of utilities and prices increases in restaurants and hotels were the price drivers.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices held steady in February.



Inflation based on the EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices fell to 1.4 percent in February from 1.7 percent in the previous month. On a monthly basis, HICP remained stable.



