

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales fell in January, but at a slower pace, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The retail sales volume fell a calendar adjusted 6.7 percent year-on-year in January, after an 8.8 percent slump in December.



The biggest decline was in non-food sales, down 10.3 percent, and followed by a 2.9 percent fall in the sales of food, drinks and tobacco.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.3 percent in January, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month. In November, sales rose 0.7 percent.



