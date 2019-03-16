

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Supporters of Albania's opposition party are holding protests against the government, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama from the office, reports said Saturday.



This is the second protest held by the center-right Democratic Party-led opposition following that on February 16.



The protest, held before office of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, is intended to demand the government's resignation.



The opposition refused to speak with the PM, calling for a transitory Cabinet without him to conduct early elections.



The government has reportedly deployed about 1,600 police forces.



The US Embassy and EU Delegation in Albania urged for non-violent protests.



In a statement yesterday, the U.S. embassy said the opposition has 'relinquished their obligations.'



Officers fired tear gas last month when the opposition clashed with the police amid protest against the government.



