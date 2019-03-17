A very good week for Austrian stocks, with the ATX up 3,54%, which means 10,78% ytd. News came from S&T, Andritz, Strabag, Austrian Post, Vienna Airport, Verbund, ams, Lenzing and Wolford, Topperformer: Porr with 10,87% up. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 3,54% to 3.041,67 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 10,78%. Up to now there were 31 days with a positive and 22 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,85% away, from the low 10,78%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,67%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,34%. These are the best-performers this week: Porr 10,87% in front of Palfinger 10,59% and SBO 9,44%. And the following stocks performed worst: Strabag -5,25% in front of Zumtobel -3,27% and Telekom Austria -3,2%. Further ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...