

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported Thursday that its first-half consolidated net income climbed 29.4 percent to 1.14 billion euros from last year's 879 million euros.



Group EBITDAaL was 6 billion euros, up 0.8 percent on a comparable basis.



Orange Group revenues were 20.6 billion euros in the 1st half, up 1.5 percent from last year's 20.26 billion euros. Revenue went up 0.2 percent on a comparable basis.



Second-quarter EBITDAaL grew 0.9 percent and revenues went up 0.5 percent to 10.39 billion euros, both on a comparable basis.



Looking ahead, the company re-affirmed its objectives for 2019. The company expects EBITDAaL growth in 2019 to be lower than that achieved in 2018 on a comparable basis.



Further, the Board of Directors decided on the distribution of an interim dividend for 2019 of 0.30 euro per share payable on December 4. The Board also confirmed that it would propose to the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting a dividend of 0.70 euro per share for FY 2019.



