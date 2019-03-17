

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 6.4 percent on year after easing 0.6 percent in January. Exports are called lower by 0.6 percent after tumbling 8.4 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of 305.1 billion yen following the 1.415 trillion yen deficit a month earlier.



Japan also will see final January data for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a drop of 3.7 percent on month an flat reading on year, while capacity utilization fell 1.9 percent.



New Zealand will see February numbers for non-resident bond holdings and for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ. In January, bond holdings surged 54.1, while the services index had a score of 56.3.



Singapore will provide February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth SGD41.56 billion and exports were at SGD44.58 billion for a trade surplus of SGD3.02 billion.



