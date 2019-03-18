

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 339.002 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 305.1 billion yen following the 1.415 trillion yen deficit in January.



Exports were down 1.2 percent on year to 6.384 trillion yen, shy of forecasts for a fall of 0.6 percent following the 8.4 percent slide in the previous month.



Imports tumbled an annual 6.7 percent to 6.045 trillion yen versus expectations for a fall of 6.4 percent following the 0.6 percent drop a month earlier.



