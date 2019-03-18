

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said that Flight data from the Ethiopian Airlines disaster a week ago suggest 'clear similarities' with a crash off Indonesia last October. Meanwhile, Boeing (BA) said that it is finalizing its development of a previously-announced software update and pilot training revision that will address the MCAS flight control law's behavior in response to erroneous sensor inputs. Both planes were Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.



Last Sunday the Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.



Dagmawit Moges said that a preliminary report would be released within 30 days.



'Clear similarities were noted between Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Indonesian Lion Air Flight 610, which would be the subject of further study during the investigation,' Dagmawit said.



In both cases flight tracking data showed the aircraft's altitude had fluctuated sharply, as the planes seemed to experience erratic climbs and descents.



Responding to a report from the Ethiopian Transport Minister, Boeing Chairman, President and chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg said that the compant continues to support the investigation, and is working with the authorities to evaluate new information as it becomes available. Safety is our highest priority as we design, build and support our airplanes.



As part of standard practice following any accident, Boeing examines its aircraft design and operation, and when appropriate, institute product updates to further improve safety. While investigators continue to work to establish definitive conclusions, Boeing is finalizing its development of a previously-announced software update and pilot training revision that will address the MCAS flight control law's behavior in response to erroneous sensor inputs, Muilenburg said.



Muilenburg also said the companycontinue to provide technical assistance at the request of and under the direction of the National Transportation Safety Board, the U.S. Accredited Representative working with Ethiopian investigators.



