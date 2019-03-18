

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co's (GM) chief executive officer to 'do something quickly' to reopen the company's Lordstown, Ohio, plant that was idled more than a week ago.



'Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors about the Lordstown Ohio plant. I am not happy that it is closed when everything else in our Country is BOOMING. I asked her to sell it or do something quickly. She blamed the UAW Union - I don't care, I just want it open!,' Trump Tweeted.



Earlier on Sunday, Trump tweeted that 'Democrat UAW Local 1112 President David Green ought to get his act together and produce. G.M. let our Country down, but other much better car companies are coming into the U.S. in droves. I want action on Lordstown fast. Stop complaining and get the job done! 3.8% Unemployment!'



'To be clear, under the terms of the UAW-GM National Agreement, the ultimate future of the unallocated plants will be resolved between GM and the UAW,' GM said in a statement. 'We remain open to talking with all affected stakeholders, but our main focus remains on our employees and offering them jobs in our plants where we have growth opportunities.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX