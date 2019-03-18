

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian aluminium company Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) announced Monday that it has appointed Hilde Merete Aasheim as its new President and CEO. The appointment will be effective May 8, 2019.



Aasheim succeeds Svein Richard Brandtzæg, who has decided to step down after 10 years. Brandtzæg became the CEO of Hydro in March 2009. He has been working in Hydro for 33 years and will remain with the company until the end of 2019. He will act as an advisor to the new CEO and Hydro's technology board.



Aasheim is currently executive vice president and head of Hydro's Primary Metal business area, a position she has held since 2008. She has worked within industry since the start of her career, including in Elkem, Statoil and Hydro.



Dag Mejdell, chairperson of Hydro's Board of Directors, said, 'With more than 30 years of experience from Norwegian and global industry and an impressive track record of industry-leading improvement and change processes, Hilde has what it takes to further strengthen Hydro's position as a world-leading aluminium company.'



