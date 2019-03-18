

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) announced, through its Australian subsidiary, has signed a new contract with the South Australian Government to operate and manage the Adelaide Remand Centre for the South Australia Department for Correctional Services. The estimated total contract value to Serco over an initial seven-year term is AU$115 million. The facility will be upgraded as part of the contract with an increase in total possible occupancy. Serco said it will begin transition of the facility immediately and full operational service will start in August 2019.



Under the contract, Serco will also develop and implement a purpose-designed remand strategy with a focus on safety and security, together with managing and preparing prisoners for release or relocation.



