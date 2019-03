LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) noted the press article in the Sunday Times on 17 March 2019 referring to confidential correspondence between DFA UK & IRL Limited and the Company. The company said it strongly refutes the reported allegations.



The company said it has been clear and transparent that it has been in commercial discussions with franchisees, which are continuing.



