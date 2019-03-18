

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) said that its plant engineering business has won a major order from the Egyptian chemical and fertilizer manufacturer NCIC or El Nasr Company for Intermediate Chemicals.



The order for the engineering, procurement and construction or EPC of a new fertilizer complex was signed in Cairo on March 17, 2019. thyssenkrupp is realizing the project in a consortium with the Egyptian company PETROJET. The order value for thyssenkrupp is in the mid-three-digit million euro range.



The new fertilizer complex will be built in Ain El Sokhna, around 100 km southeast of Cairo, close to the existing NCIC phosphatic and compound fertilizer complex. It is expected to go into operation in 2022 and produce up to 440,000 tons of ammonia, 380,000 tons of urea and 300,000 tons of calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) every year. The new plants are part of NCIC's plans to expand its current product portfolio to include high-quality nitrogen fertilizer for local and export markets.



