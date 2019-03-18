

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Monday, with banks leading the surge after German lenders Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank said they were in talks to merge.



Investors remained hopeful for a U.S.-China trade deal after Xinhua news agency reported the U.S. and China have made further 'concrete progress' on the text of the trade agreement between the two sides.



Traders also looked ahead to the Fed and BoE policy meetings this week, though expectations for any shift in policy are low.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points or 0.18 percent at 5,415 in opening deals after rallying 1 percent on Friday.



Lender BNP Paribas jumped 2.1 percent, Credit Agricole rallied 2.3 percent and Societe Generale climbed 2.4 percent.



