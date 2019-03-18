

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) announced its three-year growth plan, under which the company plans to add between 275,000 and 295,000 rooms by 2021, by opening more than 1,700 hotels around the world. The company projects earnings per share of $7.65 to $8.50 by 2021, a compound growth rate of 11 to 15 percent over 2018 adjusted results. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase by 6 to 9 percent compounded, with net income increasing by 5 to 8 percent compounded, each compared to adjusted results in 2018.



Marriott said its new room openings during the three year period could contribute $400 million in fee revenue in 2021 and $700 million annually when stabilized. The company's three-year growth plan assumes, but does not forecast, comparable hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 1 and 3 percent, compounded annually.



Marriott projects cash available for shareholders could total $9.5 to $11 billion for the three years (2019 through 2021). The company said its shareholders could see $1.9 to $2 billion in dividends, assuming a continued 30 percent payout ratio, and $7.6 to $9 billion in share repurchases over the three-year period.



