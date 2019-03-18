

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. announced Monday it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its Class A common stock.



Lyft is offering 30.77 million shares of its Class A common stock, plus up to an additional 4.62 million shares that the underwriters have the option to purchase.



The IPO price is expected to be between $62.00 and $68.00 per share and the shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'LYFT.'



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Jefferies LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. will act as book-running managers for the offering.



