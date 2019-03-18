

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that a settlement between the company and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. has been reached on the US patent litigation case for Victoza (liraglutide). Consequently, Teva is licensed to launch a generic version of Victoza as of 22 December 2023.



The company noted that, under certain circumstances Teva could launch a generic version of Victoza earlier, but not before 22 March 2023, unless the Victoza patents are no longer in force or there is another generic version of Victoza on the market.



