

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC.TO, MFC) on Monday, providing a statement in connection with the favorable Saskatchewan court ruling in the Mosten Investment LP case, dismissed Mosten's claims against Manulife.



The company said they were always confident that they would ultimately prevail in this matter and that it would not have any material impact on its business.



In his decision, Judge Scherman of the Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench stated that the policy in question 'does not provide for unlimited stand-alone investment opportunities within the Carrier Fund.'



Specifically, the Court held that payments to the Contract are 'limited to funds paid or invested to pay current and future costs of insurance, related premium taxes, specified administration fees, and the permitted accrual tax-exempt investments.'



The company added that consumers purchasing universal life policies, and the insurers issuing these policies, never intended to have the policies function as deposit or securities contracts.



The decision has also received support from the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA).



