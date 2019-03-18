

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) on Monday announced two senior leadership appointments for its Latin America or LatAm business, effective May 1, 2019.



The company has appointed Paula Santilli, currently President of PepsiCo Mexico Foods or PMF, to the role of Chief Executive Officer, LatAm, reporting to PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta. Santilli assumes the role from Laxman Narasimhan, who was recently named Global Chief Commercial Officer of PepsiCo.



As President of PMF, Santilli will oversee one of the largest food companies in Latin America with nearly $4 billion in net revenue. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer of all business units of PepsiCo Mexico Foods, providing leadership for Sales, Marketing and Operations.



Santilli joined PepsiCo through the acquisition of the Quaker Oats Co., where she had served in various leadership roles since 1992. Earlier in her career, she worked for Campbell Soup and Kellogg in Argentina.



Further, PepsiCo said it has appointed Roberto Martinez, currently Chief Commercial Officer for LatAm, to the role of President, PepsiCo Mexico Foods, reporting to Santilli.



In his current role, Martinez is responsible for driving PepsiCo's commercial agenda in LatAm, delivering new transformation capabilities across the sector, and leading its Nutrition and Cookies categories.



Previously, Martinez was the VP GM for PepsiCo's Central and South America operating unit, Senior Vice President, National Sales for PMF, and GM for Biscuits in PMF.



Before moving to Mexico, Martinez spent 11 years working for PepsiCo in Argentina, serving in a number of senior roles looking after brand management, marketing and R&D.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX