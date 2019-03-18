

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has unveiled its new 10.5-Inch iPad Air and 7.9-Inch iPad mini. They equipped with Apple Pencil, and the iPad Air includes an A12 Bionic chip that improves performance and graphics.



The new iPads are available to order starting today and in stores next week.



They also have advanced cameras and more than one million apps. The iPad Mini starts at $399 and the iPad Air starts at $499.



Apple also announced an upcoming update to iWork for iOS, available next week, with enhanced integration of Apple Pencil including new animation options in Keynote that let users draw an animation path for any object, and an all-new user interface that enables easy implementation of build effects, including move, rotate and scale.



The company noted that the new iPad mini and iPad Air come in silver, space gray and gold finishes in 64GB and 256GB configurations. The new iPad mini starts at $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $529 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model and the 10.5-inch iPad Air starts at $499 for the Wi-Fi model and $629 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com, in the Apple Store app and Apple Stores, and is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.



According to the company, he new iPad models are available to order starting today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, UK and US. Starting next week, the new iPad models will be available in those countries and regions, as well as in China (Wi-Fi models only), Macau (Wi-Fi models only) and Mexico with more countries and regions to follow soon, including Colombia, Greece, India, Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand (Wi-Fi models only) and Turkey.



Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for purchase separately for $99 (US). The Smart Keyboard for the 10.5-inch iPad Air is available for purchase separately for $159 (US) with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.



Polyurethane Smart Covers are available for $39 (US) for iPad mini and $49 (US) for iPad Air in charcoal gray, white, pink sand and a new papaya, with additional Leather Smart Covers available for iPad Air for $69 (US) in black, saddle brown, midnight blue and red.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX