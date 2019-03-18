

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has reached an agreement in principle with a union representing its mechanics union, which could end a long-running labor dispute.



The agreement in principle or AIP was reached by Southwest Airlines and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association or AMFA on Saturday following a week of mediation, the two sides announced.



The airline has been negotiating with AMFA, which represents about 2,400 of Southwest's mechanics, for more than six years. The AIP now needs to be voted on by the mechanics.



'On Monday, we will get back together and begin the process of turning this AIP into a Tentative Agreement (TA) for you to vote on. We do not anticipate that will take too long to complete,' AMFA said in a memorandum to the mechanics.



The AMFA said that unless otherwise explicitly set forth in the AIP, all terms of the tentative agreement reached between the two parties in June 2018 remain unchanged.



The terms of the AIP include a 20 percent snap-up to base wage rates effective April 1, 2019, and ratification bonus of $160 million that is 401(k) and profit sharing-eligible.



In mid-February, Southwest said it will investigate whether the dispute with its mechanics union was the cause of an 'unprecedented number' of out-of-service aircraft that resulted in flight cancellations and flight delays.



At that time, Southwest said that on February 12, just days after its negotiations session with AMFA, it experienced an unprecedented number of out-of-service aircraft in four of its 20 specific maintenance locations despite no changes in the company's maintenance programs, leadership, or policies and procedures.



The number of aircraft out of the fleet drove flight cancellations, in some cases extremely long delays and other operational impacts, over that week.



The airline had also issued a notice to require an 'all hands' response to get out-of-service aircraft back into the fleet serving its customers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX