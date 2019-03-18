

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia said Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara has stepped down amid investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.



'It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees and our partners for Kevin to stepdown as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.,' said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey in a statement Monday.



'Kevin has contributed greatly to the studio's success over the past 25 years and for that we thank him. Kevin acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the Company's leadership expectations and could impact the Company's ability to execute going forward.'



In a statement, Tsujihara said he realized 'my continued leadership could be a distraction and an obstacle to the company's continued success.'



The decision to fire Tsujihara comes after allegations that he had sexual relationship with an actress who wanted parts in Warner Bros. films and TV shows. WarnerMedia said it continues to work with a third-party law firm to complete its investigation with Tsujihara's cooperation.



Tsuijhara has been working with Warner Bros. for more than 24 years. He became CEO in early 2013 and took the chairman position later that year.



