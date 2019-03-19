

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, climbing more than 100 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau and it has another positive lead for Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on trade optimism and a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index surged 74.67 points or 2.47 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,096.42 after falling as low as 3,009.51. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 44.42 percent or 2.71 percent to end at 1,685.79.



Among the actives, Gemdale skyrocketed 10.00 percent, while Poly Developments surged 4.50 percent. China Vanke soared 4.63 percent, CITIC Securities spiked 3.44 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.25 percent, Bank of China advanced 1.32 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.71 percent, China Merchants Bank accelerated 2.18 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 2.96 percent, Ping An Insurance gathered 1.56 percent, PetroChina perked 1.43 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 2.02 percent and China Shenhua Energy soared 3.60 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks fluctuated on Monday but maintained a positive bias and finished higher.



The Dow added 65.23 points or 0.25 percent to 25,914.10, while the NASDAQ gained 25.95 points or 0.34 percent to 7,714.48 and the S&P 500 rose 10.46 points or 0.37 percent to 2,832.94.



The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal following reports that the U.S. and China have made further concrete progress on the text of a final agreement.



But buying interest was subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later this week. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will keep a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



Crude oil futures rebounded after early weakness and settled higher on Monday, supported by OPEC-led production cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.57 or 1 percent at $59.09 a barrel, the highest finish in four months.



