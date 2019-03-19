

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co.'(BA) Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said that the company will continue providing the best products, training and support to our global airline customers and pilots. This is an ongoing and relentless commitment to make safe airplanes even safer.



In a letter to Airlines, Passengers and the Aviation Community, Dennis Muilenburg said soon the company will release a software update and related pilot training for the 737 MAX that will address concerns discovered in the aftermath of the Lion Air Flight 610 accident.



The Chief Executive Officer said that the company has been working in full cooperation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Transportation and the National Transportation Safety Board on all issues relating to both the Lion Air and the Ethiopian Airlines accidents since the Lion Air accident occurred in October last year.



His comments come after Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said that flight data from the Ethiopian Airlines disaster over a week ago suggested 'clear similarities' with the Lion Air crash of Indonesia last October.



'Clear similarities were noted between Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Indonesian Lion Air Flight 610, which would be the subject of further study during the investigation,' Dagmawit said.



In both cases, flight tracking data showed the aircraft's altitude had fluctuated sharply, as the planes seemed to experience erratic climbs and descents.



Many countries around the world grounded their Boeing 737 Max jets soon after the Ethiopian Airlines crash.



