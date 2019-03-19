

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) said that Lars Urbansky succeeds Lars Wittan, Chief Operating Officer, who will leave the company at his own request by 30 September 2019 - the end of his contract term.



Lars Wittan has been working for the Deutsche Wohnen Group in various leading positions since 2007.



The company said its Supervisory Board has appointed Lars Urbansky as a new member of the Executive Board with effect from 1 April 2019.



He is currently Managing Director of Deutsche Wohnen Immobilien Management GmbH. As a member of the Management Board, he will be responsible for other operational areas within the Group in addition to his current area of activity. His appointment underlines the strategic importance of customer service for Deutsche Wohnen.



Lars Urbansky has been working for Deutsche Wohnen since 2008. He has worked in various areas of responsibility within the Group and has managed the nationwide service network of the Deutsche Wohnen Group since 2014. These units cover the entire letting process and the commercial and technical neighbourhood service. Lars Urbansky began his professional career by training at GEHAG, a company of the Deutsche Wohnen Group.



