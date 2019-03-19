

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services or AWS IoT on NVIDIA Jetson to enable customers to deploy AI and deep learning to millions of connected devices.



The NVIDIA Jetson platform offers AI at the edge with high-performance and power-efficient computing. Applications include autonomous machines and smart cameras for industries such as retail, manufacturing, agriculture and more.



Jetson comes with a comprehensive set of software tools and SDKs, including NVIDIA JetPack. It also supports multiple frameworks such as MXNet, Caffe, TensorFlow and PyTorch, so developers can use these algorithms to quickly deploy real-world applications.



