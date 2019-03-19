

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tecentriq or atezolizumab, in combination with carboplatin and etoposide or chemotherapy, for the initial or first-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer or ES-SCLC.



The company said that t he approval is based on results from the Phase III IMpower133 study, which showed that Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy helped people live significantly longer compared to chemotherapy alone (median overall survival [OS] = 12.3 versus 10.3 months; hazard ratio [HR] = 0.70, 95 percent CI: 0.54-0.91; p=0.0069) in the intention-to-treat or ITT population.



The Tecentriq-based combination also significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival, PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone (PFS=5.2 versus 4.3 months; HR=0.77; 95 percent CI: 0.62-0.96; p=0.017). Safety for the Tecentriq and chemotherapy combination appeared consistent with the known safety profile of Tecentriq.



Tecentriq is also approved in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab), paclitaxel and carboplatin (chemotherapy), for the initial (first-line) treatment of adults with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.



Additionally, Tecentriq is approved by the FDA to treat adults with metastatic NSCLC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for NSCLC harboring these aberrations prior to receiving Tecentriq.



