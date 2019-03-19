

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, paring sharp losses made earlier in the session. Exporters' shares are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Investors are also cautious as they look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 45.90 points or 0.21 percent to 21,538.60, after touching a low of 21,425.79 earlier. Japanese shares rose on Monday despite weak February export data.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is declining 0.6 percent, Canon is down 0.3 percent and Sony is edging down 0.1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.2 percent.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 1 percent and Advantest is unchanged. Among the major automakers, Honda is adding 0.6 percent and Toyota is rising 0.5 percent.



In the banking space, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is up 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is lower by 0.9 percent and Japan Petroleum is down 0.2 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Hitachi is rising 3 percent and IHI Corp. is advancing more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, FamilyMart UNY is losing more than 3 percent, Cyberagent is lower by almost 3 percent and Osaka Gas is declining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Monday, but managed to close higher amid continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal. News on the merger-and-acquisition front added to the positive sentiment, as Deutsche Bank and rival German bank Commerzbank confirmed they are in merger talks. Buying interest was somewhat subdued, however, as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Dow rose 65.23 points or 0.3 percent to 25,914.10, the Nasdaq climbed 25.95 points or 0.3 percent to 7,714.48 and the S&P 500 advanced 10.46 points or 0.4 percent to 2,832.94.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded after early weakness and settled higher on Monday, supported by OPEC-led production cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. WTI crude oil futures for April ended up $0.57 or 1 percent at $59.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish in four months.



