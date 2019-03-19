

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan Institutional LLC said it is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall of two lots of Levoleucovorin Injection, 250 mg/25 mL tothe consumer/user level. The lots were manufactured by Alidac Pharmaceuticals Limited and distributed by Mylan Institutional LLC. The Levoleucovorin Injection is being recalled due to the presence of particulate matter identified as copper salts. The particulate matter was discovered during 12-month stability testing.



Administration of a sterile injectable that has foreign particulates has the potential of severe health consequences. Intravenous administration of a solution containing particulates could lead to local irritation, vasculitis/phlebitis, antigenic or allergic reactions, and microvascular obstruction, including pulmonary embolism. To date, Mylan has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, the company said.



Levoleucovorin injection is indicated for rescue after high-dose Methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma; for diminishing the toxicity and counteracting the effects of impaired Methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdose of folic acid antagonists; and for the use in combination chemotherapy with 5-fluorouracil in the palliative treatment of patients with advanced metastatic colorectal cancer.



Levoleucovorin Injection, 250 mg contains 25 mL sterile solution in a single-use vial. Each vial is packaged in a carton containing one single-use vial. The batches were distributed in the U.S. between August 2017 and July 2018.



