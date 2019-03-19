sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,485 Euro		+0,007
+1,46 %
WKN: A0M4XS ISIN: CNE1000002V2 Ticker-Symbol: ZCH 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,487
0,50
10:27
0,487
0,50
10:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD0,485+1,46 %