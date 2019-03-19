

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diversified natural resources company Vedanta Limited on Tuesday issued a statement regarding Lanjigarh plant in India.



The company noted that some agitators near Lanjigarh plant staged a protest on Monday that led to a violent agitation. The local Odisha Industrial Security Force personnel or OISF, who intervened were attacked by the protestors during which some protestors and OISF personnel got injured and they were immediately moved to the local hospital. According to the hospital authorities, one protestor and one OISF staff have succumbed to injuries.



The company said it will work with full cooperation with the appropriate authorities who will be looking into the incident. The company also appealed to the protestors not to resort to such acts when every situation can be resolved amicably through discussions.



