

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as investors watched the latest developments on the Brexit front and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting starting later today for directional cues.



After the speaker of Britain's parliament banned another vote on same Brexit deal, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said that Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal would probably not be put to a vote in the British parliament this week.



The benchmark DAX was up 42 points or 0.36 percent at 11,699 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Wohnen edged up slightly. The company said that Lars Urbansky would succeed Lars Wittan, Chief Operating Officer, who will leave the company at his own request by 30 September 2019.



Fraport, the operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, shed 0.9 percent after it reported a fall in retail revenue per passenger in 2018.



Specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie was fluctuating after the company warned it sees lower EBITDA in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX