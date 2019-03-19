

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - AirMedia Group Inc. (AMCN) announced that one of its subsidiaries, Air Esurfing, has been selected as the sole distributor of Honeywell's next-generation JetWave satellite communications hardware in China, enabling Chinese airlines to have access to an all-in-one solution that provides in-flight Wi-Fi service.



Honeywell's JetWave satellite communications hardware provides in-flight Wi-Fi service worldwide by establishing Ka-band communication links with the Global Xpress Network of the International Maritime Satellite Organization (Inmarsat Aviation) and satellite ChinaSat 16 and ChinaSat 18.



Headquartered in Beijing, China, AirMedia Group Inc. is an operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China targeting mid-to-high-end consumers as well as a first-mover in the travel Wi-Fi market.



