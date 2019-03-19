

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's investor confidence rose sharply in March, reversing a steep fall in the previous month, to its highest level in a year, preliminary data from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to -3.6 from -13.4 in February, the Mannheim-based think tank said. Economists had forecast the index to rise modestly to -11.



The latest reading was the highest since March last year, when the score was 5.1.



The current situation index of the survey fell to 11.1 from 15. Economists had expected the index to ease to 13.



The expectations for the medium-term economic development are less pessimistic than they were a month or two ago, the ZEW said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX