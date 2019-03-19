

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), a provider of technology solutions, announced Tuesday the appointment of Kevin Nowlan to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2019.



Nowlan succeeds Thomas McGill, who was interim CFO since January 1, 2019 after Ron Hundzinski retired from the company, effective December 31, 2018.



Nowlan comes to BorgWarner from Meritor, Inc., where he served as the Senior Vice President and CFO since 2013 and was given the additional responsibility of President of the Trailer and Components businesses in 2018.



Nowlan's career history spans a number of executive and financial leadership roles with Meritor including Controller, Treasurer and Vice President, Shared Services. Before joining Meritor in 2007, Nowlan worked for GMAC and the General Motors' Treasurer's Office for 12 years in a variety of roles.



The Company also announced that McGill will now succeed Anthony Hensel as Vice President and Controller, effective April 1, 2019. In this role McGill will serve as the Company's principal accounting officer with responsibilities for accounting, tax and enterprise risk management.



Meanwhile, Hensel will transition to the role of Vice President of Special Projects, effective April 1, 2019.



