

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. or 21CF (FOXA, FOX) announced Tuesday the completion of the distribution of all issued and outstanding shares of Fox Corp. common stock to 21CF stockholders, other than holders of the shares held by subsidiaries of 21CF, on a pro rata basis.



21CF and FOX are now each a standalone, publicly traded company. FOX Class A common stock and FOX Class B common stock are now listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols FOXA and FOX, respectively.



Meanwhile, 21CF Class A common stock and 21CF Class B common stock, which were formerly listed on Nasdaq under the symbols FOXA and FOX, respectively, are now listed on Nasdaq under the symbols TFCFA and TFCF, respectively.



The Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) acquisition of 21CF will become effective at 12:02 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX